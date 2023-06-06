The lost city of Rungholt, drowned by the sea more than 650 years ago has been mapped for the first time

The first-ever mapping of the lost city of Rungholt, believed to have been submerged by the sea over 650 years ago as punishment for the sins of its inhabitants, has been conducted.

Archaeological evidence indicates that the city, known as the German Atlantis, is located off the northern coast of Germany and was engulfed by the North Sea during a severe storm that occurred in a single night.

Due to the numerous myths surrounding the city, many dismissed it as a mere product of imagination. However, recent evidence confirms the existence of this city until 1362.

The remains of this “northern Atlantis” have been discovered in the Wadden Sea, a UNESCO World Heritage Site approximately 392 km from the North Sea. The team from Christian-Albrecht University in Kiel identified around 1.2 miles (1.9 km) of medieval mounds on an island now known as Südfall through a geophysical survey.

Dennis Wilken, a geophysicist at Kiel University, explained that the research involved locating and mapping the hidden settlement remains beneath the mudflats using various geophysical methods such as magnetic gradiometry, electromagnetic induction, and seismic techniques.

During the survey, the team uncovered a harbor, the foundations of a large church, and drainage systems.

The researchers are facing time constraints, as the conditions are increasingly detrimental to the preservation of the remains. Hanna Hadler, from the Institute of Geography at Mainz University, stated that the medieval settlement remains are already severely eroded and often only detectable as negative imprints.

According to local folklore, the city was punished for the sins committed by its inhabitants, including extravagant displays of wealth, drunkenness, and impiety. It is believed that the abundance of wealth led to moral corruption, reaching its peak when a group of intoxicated young men attempted to force a priest to administer the last sacrament to a pig in a local inn during Christmas. Enraged by this act, the priest prayed in the church, beseeching God to punish the youths. The next day, he left the town, and shortly after, the catastrophic storm struck, obliterating Rungholt from existence.

In medieval legends, the sound of the city’s bell tower was said to resonate from the depths of the North Sea.