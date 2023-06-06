Under-construction structure collapses in Maharashtra’s Palghar; 3 labourers killed, 2 injured

Palghar: Three labourers were killed, while two sustained injuries when the debris from an under-construction building collapsed on them on Tuesday evening in the Virar area of the Palghar district of Maharashtra, said the police.

Fire brigades reached the spot as they got the information and pulled out the labourers who were trapped under the debris, said the police. The victims were rushed to the nearby hospitals, where three of them were declared dead, while two others are undergoing treatment, according to authorities. The identities of the victim are yet to be known. Further details on the matter are awaited.