Women arrested for transporting narcotics on motorbike

Two ladies arrested in Thrissur district on Tuesday for bringing cocaine on a motorcycle for distribution among buyers. During a car check near Kunnamkulam on Monday, the duo was found with 17.5 grams of MDMA, a prohibited narcotic. Surabhi (23) and Priya (30) are claimed to be fitness trainers and fashion designers who were in a live-in relationship, according to a police official. According to him, the accused had multiple social media followers and were suspected of luring the victims through the virtual platforms.

We believe both women had been using and selling drugs for a long time. There appeared to be no specific target group for their narcotic sale, he claimed, outlining how people of all ages and social levels had fallen into their trap. This was their first encounter with the police net. The officer failed to corroborate rumors that one of the accused was working as an assistant director in the television serial sector. The accused’s arrest was documented, and they were remanded by a local court, they stated.