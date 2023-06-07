CPM Claims Conspiracy in Controversy Over SFI Leader Arsho’s Marks

CPM State Secretary M V Govindan came to the defense of SFI State Secretary P M Arsho, who became embroiled in a controversy when Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam declared him as having passed the semester examination despite securing zero marks. However, it later emerged that Arsho had not even appeared for any of the semester exams. Govindan claimed that this controversy was part of a conspiracy to defame the CPM-affiliated student organization.

According to Govindan, “The mark list is part of a conspiracy to defame CPM-affiliated student outfit. A probe must be initiated to identify the people behind it. CPM welcomes any investigation into the incident.” He also criticized the media for reporting the news without verifying the facts.

Another CPM leader, A Vijayaraghavan, attributed the error in the mark list to a technical mistake and admonished the media for sensationalizing the issue.

Meanwhile, Arsho clarified that he had not written any of the four papers in the third-semester MA Archaeology examinations. He stated, “I wasn’t in Ernakulam during the exam days. I had no permission to enter the district owing to a case.” Arsho expressed confusion about why the results indicated that he had passed the exams and emphasized the need to determine whether the mix-up was due to a technical error or deliberate action.

The controversial exam results were published in March, where Arsho’s mark list showed ‘zero’ marks recorded as ‘Passed’. KSU activists staged a protest in front of the principal’s office, demanding clarity on the issue. Subsequently, the college withdrew the results in response to the ensuing controversy.