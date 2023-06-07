Jailed AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain discharged from hospital

Satyendar Jain, a jailed AAP politician and former Delhi minister, was released from Apollo Hospital here on Tuesday, days after collapsing in prison owing to dizziness, according to reports. They stated that his condition is stable. Jain, in his late 50s, has been held at Tihar Jail since his arrest in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. On May 25, he was admitted to the ICU at LNJP Hospital after collapsing in a jail lavatory due to dizziness. He was afterwards transferred to Apollo Hospital.

According to the sources, Jain was admitted to an Apollo Hospital medicine department ward for nearly a week. He was attended to by a team of doctors, including a neurology expert. According to sources, Jain suffered a blood clot as a result of a head injury on May 26, but his health was stable.