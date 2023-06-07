Pre-Wayanad byelection Mock poll conducted at Kozhikode collectorate

A mock poll took place at the Kozhikode collectorate, evaluating the readiness of VVPAT machines for the upcoming Wayanad byelection. The vacancy in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat arose due to the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case decided by a Gujarat court.

Specifically, the mock poll focused on the 170 booths within the Thiruvambady assembly segment, a part of the Wayanad constituency. Letters were sent to 10 political parties inviting them to send representatives, who were present during the inspection of the machines.

A total of 274 machines were assessed to ensure their preparedness. Additional mock polls for Wayanad’s assembly constituencies will also be conducted at the collectorate on Saturday. The district administrative wing, led by the Deputy Collector, oversees these mock polls with technical assistance from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the supplier of VVPAT machines for the elections. The collector serves as the chief electoral officer in the district.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s MP office in Wayanad has been completely closed, as the remaining staff was called back by the state government. Some UDF leaders expressed concerns about the timing of the mock poll. Majeed Puthukkudi, Vice President of IUML Thiruvambadi Mandalam Committee, questioned the hurry, stating that Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against disqualification is scheduled for June 11 and the Election Commission has not yet issued any notification regarding the election dates. Bineesh Kumar PV, Kozhikode DCC general secretary, called the rush to make arrangements before a final verdict a mystery.