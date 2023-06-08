Easy to make Aloo Vada (Batata Vada Recipe) recipe

Aloo Vada Recipe:
Ingredients:
– 3 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed
– 1/2 cup of gram flour
– 1/4 cup of rice flour
– 1 tbsp of ginger-garlic paste
– 1 green chili, finely chopped
– 1/2 tsp of cumin seeds
– 1/2 tsp of red chili powder
– 1/4 tsp of turmeric powder
– 1/4 tsp of garam masala powder
– Salt, to taste
– Oil, for deep frying
Instructions:
1. In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, gram flour, rice flour, ginger-garlic paste, green chili, cumin seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and salt.
2. Mix everything well until it forms a smooth dough.
3. Divide the dough into small balls and flatten them slightly.
4. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.
5. Once the oil is hot, add the flattened balls to the oil, one at a time.
6. Fry the aloo vadas until they are golden brown on both sides.
7. Remove the aloo vadas from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.
8. Serve the aloo vadas hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.
Enjoy your delicious aloo vadas!
