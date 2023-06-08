Easy to make Aloo Vada (Batata Vada Recipe) recipe

Aloo Vada Recipe:

Ingredients:

– 3 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

– 1/2 cup of gram flour

– 1/4 cup of rice flour

– 1 tbsp of ginger-garlic paste

– 1 green chili, finely chopped

– 1/2 tsp of cumin seeds

– 1/2 tsp of red chili powder

– 1/4 tsp of turmeric powder

– 1/4 tsp of garam masala powder

– Salt, to taste

– Oil, for deep frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, gram flour, rice flour, ginger-garlic paste, green chili, cumin seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, garam masala powder, and salt.

2. Mix everything well until it forms a smooth dough.

3. Divide the dough into small balls and flatten them slightly.

4. Heat the oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

5. Once the oil is hot, add the flattened balls to the oil, one at a time.

6. Fry the aloo vadas until they are golden brown on both sides.

7. Remove the aloo vadas from the oil and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

8. Serve the aloo vadas hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Enjoy your delicious aloo vadas!