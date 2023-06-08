Noise launches new affordable TWS headset: Price, specifications

Mumbai: India based tech brand, Noise launched new affordable true wireless (TWS) earphones . The new device named ‘Noise Buds Trance’ is priced at Rs. 999. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store as well as on Flipkart. The true wireless earbuds is offered in 5 colours – Jet Black, Snow White, Space Blue, True Blue, and True Purple.

Noise Buds Trance earbuds feature a 6mm driver with AAC support. The earbuds offer a low latency mode of up to 40 ms while gaming. These earbuds also offer IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance. The device come with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a connectivity range of up to 10m. They also support Hyper sync for fast pairing. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 45 hours of total playtime on a single charge including the case.