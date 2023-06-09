Indian Railways’ freight revenue crosses Rs 14,641 crore in May

New Delhi: The freight revenue of Indian Railways crossed Rs 14,641 crore in May this year. It is 4% up from the same period last year. Freight revenue was at Rs 14,083 crore in May, 2022.

As per data released by the Union Railway Ministry, the national transporter reported a monthly freight loading of 134 million tonne (MT) in May 2023. This is 2% up from the same period last year.

Coal accounted for the highest freight loading in May 2023, with 65.89 MT, followed by 15.23 MT in iron ore, 13.20 MT in cement, and 10.96 MT in other goods. Containers, fertilizers, food grains, and mineral oil were also transported, with respective freight loadings of 6.79 MT, 4.89 MT, 4.85 MT, and 4.23 MT.