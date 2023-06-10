Picturesque village of Iseltwald overrun by Asian tourists after the romantic scene from ‘Crash Landing on You’

“It’s like a dream come true,” expressed Isabel Palijon, a Filipino tourist, as she gazed in awe at a wooden pier surrounded by the sparkling turquoise waters of a Swiss lake and the majestic Alps in the backdrop.

And she is not the only one captivated by the sight. Ever since the immensely popular South Korean series “Crash Landing on You” featured a romantic scene filmed at this exact location, the picturesque village of Iseltwald has been inundated with Asian tourists.

This Netflix hit narrates the unlikely story of a South Korean billionaire heiress who accidentally paraglides into the demilitarized zone of the Korean peninsula, only to crash-land and encounter a gallant army officer serving the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

Numerous flashbacks in the show take place in Switzerland, including a captivating romantic scene on Iseltwald’s wooden pier, where the male lead plays a beautiful melody on a piano that resonates across the water as the girl he will eventually fall in love with arrives by ferry from Interlaken.

“I hope that someday someone would do that for me,” expressed Jiah Hni Gwee, a 35-year-old from Malaysia, as she gazed longingly at the spot on the pier where the piano once stood. “It would be incredible and romantic.”

She was among dozens of tourists leisurely strolling along the lakeside on a sunny day last week, as a large steamboat adorned with a giant Swiss flag docked nearby, bustling with visitors.

The breathtaking scenery and romantic setting have turned the pier into a must-visit destination for fans of the show, affectionately called “CLOY,” who manage to make the journey to Europe.

The 16-episode series gained immense popularity as it coincided with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a must-watch for many people in Asia during the lockdowns.

A survey conducted by the South Korean culture ministry revealed that CLOY was the second most popular Korean drama among foreign viewers in 2021, trailing only behind Squid Game.

However, the show’s success has posed an unexpected challenge for Iseltwald, particularly since travel restrictions were lifted across much of Asia last year.

“The numbers have skyrocketed,” shared Titia Weiland, manager of the local tourism office, in an interview with AFP. Estimating the number of CLOY tourists was difficult, but she believed that “for every local resident here, there have been 1,000 visitors.”

Weiland emphasized that “almost everybody in Iseltwald,” with its population of 400, is delighted to receive numerous tourists. However, she acknowledged that it has become quite overwhelming.

During the previous summer, up to 20 coaches arrived daily, congesting traffic and occasionally blocking access to the village. Locals also complained that CLOY fans often rushed to the pier for a photo opportunity and then moved on, leaving behind a mess but little economic benefit.

In an effort to manage the influx of visitors, the municipality announced last month that only pre-booked coaches with reserved parking spots would be allowed into the area. Additionally, a turnstile was installed at the pier, where tourists could pass through by paying a “selfie fee” of five Swiss francs ($5.50).

Sonja Hornung, the manager of the Strand Hotel overlooking the pier, noted that these measures had made a difference. Her restaurant provides customers with turnstile tokens.

“Last year was terrible, but it has improved significantly,” she remarked, praising the slot system that substantially reduced the number of coaches.

However, some tourists were slightly taken aback by the turnstile and the associated price. “Oh, five francs!” exclaimed Florita Lichtensteiger, a 64-year-old Filipino residing in Switzerland, as she arrived