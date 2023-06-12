Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Gold price edged lower marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, investors were expecting the decisions of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting which begins on Tuesday.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,660 per 10 gram, down by Rs 161 or 0.27%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 73,330 per kg, lower by Rs 466 per kg or 0.63% .

Also Read: Chennai to host Squash World Cup 2023 from tomorrow

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,970.80 per troy ounce, down by $6.40 or 0.32% . Silver futures were trading at $24.20, lower by $0.21 or 0.86%. Price of spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,954.78 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,969.10.