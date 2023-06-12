DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

FIH Pro League 2023: India beat Argentina in final match

Jun 12, 2023, 04:15 pm IST

Eindhoven:  In hockey, India beat Argentina 2-1 in its final FIH Pro League 2022-23 match in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.  Akashdeep Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored goals for India.  Lucas Toscani  scored the lone goal for  Argentina.

After this victory, India consolidated their top position in the points table. India has  30 points from 16 matches. Argentina is placed in the  fifth  position with 13 points from 14 matches. India now holds a 4-point advantage over second-placed Great Britain in the FIH Pro League 2022-23 standings but the European team has four games to go.

 

