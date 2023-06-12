Kerala’s Congress Chief Sudhakaran Accused in Monson Mavunkal Fraud Case

The Monson Mavunkal fraud case takes a fresh turn as KPCC chief K Sudhakaran becomes the second accused, according to the Crime Branch. Sudhakaran has been served a notice to appear for questioning at the Kalamassery office on Wednesday.

The alleged link between the Congress leader and the fake antique dealer emerged after their photographed encounters. Sudhakaran, however, denies any financial involvement with Mavunkal, who posed as a physician. Sudhakaran explains that he only sought treatment from Mavunkal on five occasions, discontinuing it due to lack of progress. Several senior police officers, including former chief Lokanath Behera, were also pictured with the conman.

ADGP Manoj Abraham and former IG G Lakshman were found to have visited Mavunkal’s fake antique museum at his Kochi residence. Behera clarified his visit was solely to see the museum, while Lakshman faced suspension for his close association with Mavunkal. Subsequently, Lakshman was reinstated after receiving clearance from the Crime Branch.