Rohit calls for new strategies after WTC final loss

After suffering yet another defeat in an ICC final, Rohit Sharma believes that his team needs to adopt a different approach and strategy for the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place in India in October-November.

India fell short in their pursuit of a record 444 runs, getting bowled out for 234 on the fifth day of the WTC Final, resulting in a massive 209-run loss, marking their second consecutive defeat in the final.

The inability to secure a trophy in the last decade, despite consistently reaching the knockout stages, has left a sense of disappointment within the team. Rohit acknowledged that his side is “dejected.”

With the ODI World Cup returning to India after 12 years, the pressure to win on home soil will be immense. Rohit expressed his views on the upcoming tournament, stating, “When the World Cup will be held in October, we will try to play in a different way. We will try to give people freedom and not think that we have to win this or that match.”

The captain emphasized the need to break away from the mindset of considering every match and event as crucial, stating, “Our message and focus will be on trying to do something different.”

Rohit also acknowledged the challenges that come with the hype and expectations surrounding the World Cup in India. He encouraged the team to play freely and without pressure, emphasizing the importance of adopting a positive mindset.

Regarding the future and the team’s composition for the next cycle, Rohit mentioned that discussions and evaluations will take place to determine the brand of cricket the team wants to play. He highlighted the significance of identifying players who can fulfill specific roles and the potential talent available in domestic cricket.

When questioned about India’s decision to bowl first in the WTC Final, head coach Rahul Dravid defended the call, explaining that it was influenced by the overcast conditions and the grass on the pitch. Dravid emphasized that the decision was not based on trying to handle pressure but rather on the team’s assessment of the playing conditions.

Despite the initial success of reducing Australia to 70/3, India struggled to contain runs in the following sessions, resulting in a challenging target. Dravid expressed disappointment with the bowling performance, conceding that they played some poor shots during their own innings.

The team had confidence in their ability to chase down a 300-plus target in the fourth innings, but ultimately fell short. Dravid acknowledged the need for exceptional performances and a stronger fight from the team, emphasizing that the pitch did not warrant a score of 469 runs.

Overall, both Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid stressed the importance of reflecting on their strategies, selecting the right players, and adopting a different approach to achieve success in future tournaments.