Redmi launches Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Redmi launched new true wireless Bluetooth stereo (TWS) earbuds named ‘Buds 4 Active’ in India. The Redmi Buds 4 Active are priced at Rs. 1,399. The company is offering a special launch discount, in which the earbuds will be available for Rs. 1,199. The sale of the buds starts in India on June 20. The launch offer is valid till June 23.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless Bluetooth stereo earbuds will be available for purchase through the Xiaomi India website, Amazon, and Xiaomi retail stores across the country. The earbuds and their respective cases are offered in two colours – Air White and Bass Black.

Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds offer a 12mm dynamic driver for enhanced bass and acoustics experience. They are supported by Xiaomi’s Acoustic Lab in-house tuning. The earbuds are equipped with an environmental noise cancellation feature. The earbuds can now connect to the smartphone faster, with only a single tap. They also offer the latest Bluetooth connectivity option.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds will offer up to 30 hours of playback time including the charging case. The earbuds offer a battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge. The case is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. The earbuds also support Google’s Fast Pair feature, which allows the Redmi Buds 4 Active to connect to any Android device in a single tap.