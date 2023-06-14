Second edition of Bihar Museum Biennale starts from August 7

The second edition of the Bihar Museum Biennale, which begins here on August 7, aims to educate people about the relevance of museum culture in India.

The Biennale, organised by the Bihar government’s Department of Arts, Culture, and Youth Affairs, will feature museums from Thailand, Austria, Nepal, and Costa Rica, among others. It will include exhibitions, virtual tours, art events, and immersive experiences centered on the topic “Connecting People, Connecting Cultures, Interrogating Museums.” The Bihar Museum has also announced two exhibitions that will kick off the Biennale on June 21 and 22. On the opening day, the museum will also unveil a contemporary visual art exhibition titled “The G20 Art Project: Together We Art” to honor the imagination, creative expression, and different visual practices of G20 members and guest countries, as well as 20 famous artists representing India. The two-month multidisciplinary show will be focused on India’s G20 Presidency theme of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” which translates as “One Earth, One Family, One Future.”