Tragic accident in rural Manitoba, Canada claims the lives of at least 15 individuals

Local authorities in rural Manitoba, Canada have reported a devastating accident that resulted in the loss of at least 15 lives. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a truck collided with a bus carrying senior citizens. The bus was traveling south on Highway 5, en route to a casino near Carberry, while the semitrailer was heading east on Highway 1, according to Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Rob Lasson, who provided details during a news conference.

The collision took place at the intersection of the two highways, located north of Carberry, approximately 170 kilometers (105 miles) west of Winnipeg. Lasson immediately recognized the severity of the situation, with multiple casualties involved. Alongside the 15 fatalities, 10 individuals were admitted to a hospital for treatment, including the drivers of both vehicles.

The response to the accident was swift, with twelve ambulances and an air ambulance dispatched to the scene, as confirmed by Jennifer Cumpsty, executive director of Acute Health Services. Lasson expressed that such a mass casualty incident on Manitoba’s roads is unprecedented, and the investigative team is grappling with the emotional toll it has taken on them.

Most of the bus passengers were elderly residents from the vicinity of Dauphin, according to RCMP assistant commissioner Rob Hill. As of Thursday evening, not all families of the victims had been notified.

In the wake of this tragedy, flags were lowered to half-mast at Manitoba’s legislative building, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his condolences in a statement on Twitter. Trudeau conveyed his deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones and expressed his thoughts for the injured individuals, acknowledging the unimaginable pain they are experiencing.

William Doherty, CEO of the shipping company Day & Ross, which operated the semitrailer, pledged full cooperation with the investigation. However, due to the limited information available at the time, Doherty acknowledged the lack of comprehensive details about the incident.

Ray Muirhead, the Mayor of Carberry, expressed shock on behalf of the town council. In a written statement, Muirhead conveyed their support for anyone affected by this tragic event.