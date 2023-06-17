First batch of Agniveers of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) attested

A army spokesperson said that the first batch of Agniveers of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) were certified in a fitting ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony began with a salute to the national flag, followed by oath taking, parade review by the Commandant, and piping by the Agniveers, according to the source. “The young boys have been transformed into confident, capable, smart, and proud soldiers and citizens,” source explained. It closed with the Regimental song and the national hymn, with the Agniveers resolving to serve the nation.

He added the Agniveers will go through another seven weeks of hard training before joining their units around the country. In addition to military training, the Agniveers got instruction on a variety of topics, preparing them to be responsible and contributing citizens of the nation. On January 1, 2023, the Agniveers began their arduous training. Their 24-week training has improved their physical fitness and endurance, sharpened their senses, made them mentally tough, and taught them the soldier skills required to win a battle, source stated. The training also focused on character development, instilling regimental traditions, military history and ethos, camaraderie, and, most importantly, an unwavering spirit,”spokesperson added.