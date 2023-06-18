USA eases eligibility criteria for Indians awaiting Green Card

New York: The US administration has decided to relax the Green Card eligibility criteria for those waiting for Green Cards to work and stay in America. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced this.

USCIS issued guidance regarding the eligibility criteria for initial and renewal applications for Employment Authorisation Document (EAD). This will help Indian citizens who were waiting for Green Card or permanent residency.

A Permanent Resident Card or Green Card is a document issued to immigrants to the US. This will allow these immigrants the privilege of residing permanently in the US. At least 140,000 employment-based green cards are issued green cards each year.

As per the immigration guidelines, applicants must meet specific requirements to be eligible for an initial EAD based on compelling circumstances. These include being the principal beneficiary of an approved Form I-140, being in a valid non-immigrant status or authorised grace period, not having filed an adjustment of status application, and meeting certain biometrics and criminal background requirements.

USCIS will exercise discretion to determine whether an applicant demonstrates compelling circumstances justifying the issuance of employment authorisation.