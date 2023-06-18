‘You mean everything to me’: Sanjay Dutt notes special message for dad Sunil Dutt on Father’s Day

Mumbai: Actor Sanjay Dutt dropped a picture with father Sunil Dutt on Father’s Day along with a special message. Sanjay Dutt posted an old black and white picture featuring Sunil Dutt.

Sharing a picture, he wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You mean everything to me. Miss you dearly. Love you always!’

Sunil Dutt, who is best remembered for movies such as ‘Mother India’, ‘Waqt’, ‘Padosan’ and Sadhna’ among others, died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai.He fell in love with Nargis after a fire broke out on the sets of their 1957 film ‘Mother India’ and he reportedly rescued her. They were said to have come closer while recuperating from the injuries. Sunil Dutt and Nargis tied the knot on March 11, 1958. Besides Priya, they’re also parents to Sanjay Dutt and Namrata Dutt. In the early ’80s, Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and she died on May 3, 1981.

Veteran actor also worked as a politician. In 1984, he entered politics by joining the Congress. He remained a Member of the Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005, from the Mumbai North West constituency. He last appeared in the film ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ alongside Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, on Sanjay Dutt’s work front, he will be next seen in the romantic comedy film ‘Ghudchadi’ also starring Raveena Tandon, the sci-fi horror comedy film ‘The Virgin Tree’ featuring Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari, and an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi.