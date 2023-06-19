SFI Backs Nikhil Thomas, Denies Fake Degree Allegations

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) has openly supported Nikhil Thomas, an embattled member of its Alappuzha district committee, amidst accusations of submitting a counterfeit degree certificate for admission to the M Com course. SFI state secretary P M Arsho defended Thomas, stating, “The degree certificate is original… He wrote the degree exam and qualified.”

However, Arsho acknowledged the absence of documentation regarding Thomas’ attendance at Kalinga University, raising doubts about the university’s issuance of the certificate without ensuring minimum attendance. Arsho emphasized, “All the documents submitted by Nikhil Thomas are original. The media reported without examining his certificates.”

Arsho further criticized the alleged lax attendance policy at Kalinga University, stating, “No university in Kerala will promote a student or allow them to complete a course without the minimum stipulated attendance or in violation of UGC provisions… It should be examined whether one can write the examinations there without the minimum attendance.”

Arsho justified Thomas pursuing two degrees concurrently, citing a 2013 UGC rule that permitted simultaneous enrollment in multiple degrees with the requirement to cancel one. Arsho clarified, “This rule was changed in 2022. Nikhil Thomas had canceled his registration for the course under Kerala University.”

The controversy arose from Thomas’ enrollment in M Com at MSM College, Kayamkulam, using degree certificates issued by Kalinga University. Thomas, who had previously studied B Com at the same college, became the Joint Secretary of the University Students’ Union after winning the 2018 college election as the University Union Councillor.

Arsho argued that Thomas was eligible to contest the University Union election as he appeared on the Nominal Roll, and there were no specific restrictions for those listed on the roll. The SFI initially removed Thomas from the district committee following a complaint from one of its members, prompted by doubts about the authenticity of his submitted certificate. The Muslim Students’ Federation unit in the college also filed a complaint against Thomas with the principal.