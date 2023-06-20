Fast-moving truck hits bike in Ghaziabad, pregnant woman, husband, minor died

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a truck struck their motorcycle, killing the pregnant mother and seriously injuring her husband and little boy, according to officials on Monday.

According to the officials, the deceased, Ranjana (30), was six months pregnant. Her husband Amit Kumar and son Devansh (11) also suffered injuries, they added. On Sunday night, a speeding truck struck the family’s motorbike as it was travelling from the Brij Ghat. After that, the motorbike struck the road divider.

According to authorities, neither the woman nor the young boy were wearing helmets.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Ravi Kumar, police are attempting to identify the driver using the truck’s licence plate number.