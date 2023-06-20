New Zealand man arrested after he attacked diners with an axe at three neighbouring Chinese restaurants

A 24-year-old man in New Zealand was arrested on Monday night after entering three neighboring Chinese restaurants and randomly attacking diners with an axe. The assailant initiated the rampage at 9 PM, causing injuries to at least four people who were promptly taken to hospitals and reported to be in stable condition.

Law enforcement apprehended the attacker at the scene and charged him with wounding and intending to cause grievous bodily harm. The motive behind the attack remained unclear, and the police stated that they were not seeking additional suspects, indicating that the assailant acted alone.

A witness who was present at one of the targeted restaurants shared a shocking account of the incident. The individual recounted being in a state of shock and described how the attacker attempted to target them. The witness managed to block the axe with their hand, preventing further harm. The attacker then proceeded to chase everyone out of the restaurant and continued the attacks at another eatery.

As for the victims, one individual was being treated at Auckland City Hospital and reported to be in stable condition. North Shore Hospital discharged a patient with minor injuries, while two other victims remained hospitalized and were also in stable condition.

A photograph shared by The New Zealand Herald depicted what appeared to be a wood-splitter-style axe lying on the pavement.

Acting Detective Inspector Timothy Williams mentioned that additional charges might be brought against the suspect as the investigation progresses. The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The three targeted restaurants were Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen, Zhangliang Malatang, and Maya Hotpot. These establishments are well-known for offering affordable alternatives to Chinese street food for the local Chinese community.