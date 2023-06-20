Rescuers battling against time as missing Titanic tourist submarine may only have 70–96 hours of oxygen left

Officials are working quickly to find a submersible tourist ship that went missing in the North Atlantic on Sunday while carrying five people to the Titanic site. One pilot and four ‘mission specialists’ made up the group of 5.

Rescuers are reportedly in a ‘race against time’ because the submersible only has enough oxygen to endure for 70 to 96 hours, according to The Times.

The search and rescue operation’s coordinator said Monday afternoon that the 21-foot sailboat has a four-day emergency supply.

About 900 miles east of Cape Cod, crews from the US and Canadian coast guards continued to search the ocean’s surface while using sonar to listen for sounds down below the water, which may reach depths of up to 13,000 feet there.

One of the five individuals inside the submersible is a British billionaire. A billionaire entrepreneurs and entrepreneur named Hamish Harding and four other people are feared to be out of air after communication with the small a sailing vessel was lost.

The small submarine that was used to ferry visitors to the Titanic debris vanished in the Atlantic Ocean with its crew still aboard.

According to some sources, the submersible belonged to OceanGate expeditions, a business that sends out manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions.

The business said in a statement that ‘all options’ are being looked into to return the crew home safely. It did not, however, provide a precise count of those reported missing.

On its first journey, the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank into the Atlantic in 1912. When the Titanic sank, over 1,500 people died. Deep beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, the shipwreckage was found in 1985. Since then, it has been intensively studied.