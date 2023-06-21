ED raids seized papers, more than Rs 1 crore in 2,000 notes in money laundering investigation

In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act of 2002 (PMLA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched nine home and business locations in Daman and Valsad, Gujarat, belonging to known felon Suresh Jagubhai Patel and his accomplices.

On the basis of the cases filed by the Daman Police, Gujarat Police, and Mumbai Police against the accused for a variety of offences including corruption, possession of illegal firearms, murder, extortion, etc., the investigating agency launched investigations under PMLA against Suresh Patel alias Sukha and his accomplices.

In addition to the cases mentioned above, there are more than 35 cases against Suresh Patel and his associates that have been filed at different police stations in Gujarat and Daman for offences like smuggling liquor, murder, extortion, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms, robbery, attacks on public employees, and passport forgery.