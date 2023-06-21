Kerala University Investigates MSM College over Fake Certificate Allegations

Kerala University has demanded an explanation from MSM College, Kayamkulam, regarding the admission of Nikhil Thomas, the accused in the fake certificate case. The university registrar has requested a detailed account of Nikhil’s degree and MCom admission application. Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal expressed disappointment in MSM College for failing to detect the forged certificate, questioning why the college didn’t identify the fake document of a student who had previously failed exams at the same institution. He emphasized that the university will take strict action against such actions, aiming to preserve its reputation as one of India’s top universities. If MSM College fails to respond by the deadline, the university will proceed with further measures.

Nikhil Thomas, a former SFI leader, allegedly obtained admission to MCom using a fraudulent degree certificate claiming affiliation with Kalinga University, a private institution based in Raipur. Following Kalinga University’s confirmation that the certificate was indeed fake, Nikhil has gone into hiding. Kayamkulam police have intensified their search for him and have detained a local CPM leader who allegedly aided Nikhil in evading the authorities. This leader is said to have accompanied Nikhil when he met SFI state president PM Arsho, leading to the exposure of the deceit.

During the MCom admission process, Nikhil presented a degree certificate from Kalinga University, asserting that he had been a student there from 2019 to 2021. However, records indicate that Nikhil had actually studied BCom at MSM College from 2018 to 2020 without passing the exams. In 2021, he enrolled for MCom at the same college, this time providing degree certificates from Kalinga University for the period of 2019 to 2021. The fraudulent activity came to light when a complaint was filed with the Alappuzha SFI district committee, questioning how Nikhil could have attended two different colleges under two distinct universities simultaneously. The complaint led to Nikhil’s removal from the Alappuzha district committee and subsequent expulsion from the SFI state committee, as he was found to have deceived the union with false claims.