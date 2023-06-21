Know how to register complaint with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation

New Delhi: Train passengers in the country can file their complaints if they face any problems during their travel. They can register their complaint with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

For registering a complaint, a complainant need three things – Ticket number, active mobile number for OTPs, and videos or photos related to complaint, if the one has it.

Also Read: Dubai Summer Surprises: Dubai announces mega sale with up to 75% discount

Steps To Raise Complaint:

The passenger is advised to click on this link RailMadad.

Then click on the train complaint option on the right side.

The website will ask for the complainant’s phone number for verification.

Enter the received OTP in the column and click on submit.

Now, the page will ask to enter the PNR number

Choose the complaint type

Upload complain-related photos or videos, if have any.

Write a small description of the complaint

Once, you are done, click on the submit button.

After raising a complaint, a passenger will receive a code on the registered mobile number, which will allow you to trace your complaint status.