2 leopard skins recovered, 4 persons detained by DRI in Delhi

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained four persons in the national capital and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody, officials said on Thursday.

‘Continuing its endeavour for safeguarding the Country’s Fauna, DRI detained 4 persons in Delhi under Section 50(1)(c) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody’, an official of DRI said. Notably, the detained persons were handed over to Forest Officials for arrest and further investigations. Further information is awaited.