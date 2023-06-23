DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

2 leopard skins recovered, 4 persons detained by DRI in Delhi

Jun 23, 2023, 08:28 am IST

 

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detained four persons in the national capital and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody, officials said on Thursday.

‘Continuing its endeavour for safeguarding the Country’s Fauna, DRI detained 4 persons in Delhi under Section 50(1)(c) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and recovered 2 leopard skins from their custody’, an official of DRI said. Notably, the detained persons were handed over to Forest Officials for arrest and further investigations. Further information is awaited.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 23, 2023, 08:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button