Canadian Regulators Launch Investigation into Unorthodox Design of Titan Sub

The unconventional design and lack of safety checks on the Titan submersible, which tragically imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreckage, have come under scrutiny.

The Canadian regulators have initiated an investigation into the incident, questioning whether the sub’s design and the creator’s refusal to comply with industry-standard safety checks contributed to the disaster. All five people on board the Titan lost their lives in the crushing incident.

The vessel, owned by OceanGate Expeditions, featured a unique carbon fiber composite hull and an elongated chamber, deviating from traditional submersible constructions. Experts have raised concerns about the sub’s design and the potential stress and fatigue it may have faced during previous dives.

The investigation aims to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the operation of the Titan and the unregulated nature of such expeditions.