Massive fire breaks out shopping mall

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at a shopping mall in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. The fire was extinguished by fire tenders. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Earlier yesterday, a fire broke out in a private bus carrying 25 passengers at K Bitragunta village in Prakasam district. The bus was going to Pondicherry from Hyderabad on National Highway 16. The fire was caused due to a technical malfunction.