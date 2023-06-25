Effects of fentanyl considered the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as ‘America’s little brother’

According to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office, the cause of death for Adam Rich, the child actor known as “America’s little brother” for his role on the popular family dramedy “Eight is Enough,” is attributed to the effects of fentanyl. The report confirms that Rich’s death in January was accidental. He passed away at the age of 54 in his Los Angeles residence.

Rich rose to fame at the tender age of eight through his portrayal of the mop-topped son raised by a widower newspaper columnist in ABC’s “Eight is Enough.” However, his acting career was relatively limited, and the show aired from 1977 to 1981.

In the months leading up to his death, Rich openly discussed his battles with depression and substance abuse. In October, he posted on Twitter, revealing that he had been sober for seven years following numerous arrests, multiple stints in rehab, and several instances of overdosing. He encouraged his followers to persevere and never give up.

His troubles with the law date back to April 1991 when he was arrested for attempting to break into a pharmacy. Later that same year in October, he was accused of stealing a syringe filled with drugs while receiving treatment for a dislocated shoulder at a hospital. In 2002, he was arrested for driving under the influence after colliding with a parked California Highway Patrol cruiser in a closed freeway lane.