Freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur plunges into the Yellowstone River in Montana

Early Saturday, a freight train carrying hot asphalt and molten sulfur plunged into the Yellowstone River in Montana as the bridge crossing the river collapsed. Drinking water intakes downstream were shut down while authorities assessed the potential danger.

According to David Stamey, the chief of Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services, the crew working at the site was not immediately at risk, as the hazardous materials were being diluted by the swollen river.

Railroad crews were present at the scene in Stillwater County, near Columbus, about 64 kilometers west of Billings.

Montana Rail Link spokesperson Andy Garland stated that the train crew was safe and there were no reported injuries. He mentioned that both the asphalt and sulfur solidify quickly when exposed to cooler temperatures. The incident would be thoroughly investigated to understand the reasons behind it and address any potential impacts to the area.

The cause of the bridge collapse was being investigated. Additionally, the collapse disrupted internet service in Montana as it affected a major fiber-optic cable, causing connectivity issues for customers, according to internet provider Global Net.

In the neighboring Yellowstone County, emergency measures were implemented at water treatment plants due to the possibility of a hazardous material spill. Residents were urged to conserve water.

As per the report, an old highway bridge running parallel to the railroad bridge had been removed in 2021 due to the Montana Department of Transportation’s assessment of its imminent risk of falling. However, it was unclear when the railroad bridge was constructed or last inspected.

Robert Bea, a retired engineering professor at the University of California Berkeley, stated that investigators would likely examine the bridge components for signs of wear or rust, as well as review maintenance, repair, and inspection records.