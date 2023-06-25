Kerala Cop Arrested for Impregnating Minor Relative in POCSO Case

A Kerala Police officer, identified as Dileep, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly impregnating a minor relative. Dileep, a Civil Police Officer stationed at the Marayur police station in Idukki district, has been charged under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The incident came to light on Monday when a minor girl from Aryancode in Thiruvananthapuram was discovered to be pregnant. Following counseling by Childline, the girl disclosed Dileep’s name as the perpetrator, leading to his arrest on Friday evening.

Notably, Dileep had previously faced allegations of sexual assault a decade ago, but was subsequently released, as reported by Manorama News.