 PM Modi conferred with the ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest honour

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi bestowed the ‘Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest decoration, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday. Since its inception in 1915, the ‘Order of the Nile’ has been bestowed upon heads of state, crown princes, and vice presidents who have rendered exceptional services to Egypt or humanity. Prime Minister Modi has received the 13th highest state distinction. The ‘Order of the Nile’ is a pure gold collar made out of three-square gold units with Pharaonic symbols on them.

The first unit represents the idea of defending the state from ills, the second represents the Nile’s prosperity and happiness, and the third represents wealth and endurance. The three components are linked with a circular gold flower adorned with turquoise and ruby. A hexagonal pendant with Pharaonic-style flowers and turquoise and ruby jewels hangs from the collar. The pendant features a projecting symbol depicting the Nile, which connects the North (represented by the Papyrus) and the South (represented by the Lotus).

Over the previous nine years, the Prime Minister has received the Companion of the Order of Logohu, Papua New Guinea’s highest civilian award; the Companion of the Order of Fiji; the Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau; and the Order of the Druk Gyalp, Bhutan’s highest civilian decoration.