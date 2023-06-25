 Rain brought down mercury in several parts of Rajasthan

With the monsoon approaching the state, mild to moderate rain fell in numerous regions of Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the weather service. The monsoon is expected to reach some regions of east Rajasthan by mid-week, according to a meteorology department spokesman.

The spokesman stated that heavy rain is expected in a few locations in Kota and Udaipur, as well as sections of southeast Rajasthan, during the next three days, while light to moderate rain is expected in northern parts of west Rajasthan. In contrast, the northwest Rajasthan districts of Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, and Bikaner are expected to experience humid weather, with maximum temperatures reaching 40-42 degrees Celsius, he added.

The meteorological bulletin revealed that Ladpura-Bijolia in Kota had the most rainfall in the previous 24 hours, with 9.9 cm, followed by 9 cm in Bharatpur and Mandalgarh in Bhilwara, 8 cm in Kotdi in Bhilwara, and 7 cm in Kota and Jawaja in Ajmer. According to weather data, Ganganagar was the warmest area in west Rajasthan on Saturday, at 43.9 degrees Celsius, while Fatehpur was the hottest in the east, at 41.3 degrees Celsius. Churu saw a high of 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangaria in Hanumangarh (42.1 degrees Celsius), and Bikaner (41.1 degrees Celsius). On Saturday, Sirohi had the lowest minimum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius.