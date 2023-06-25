Two goods trains collide in the Indian state of West Bengal resulting in the derailment of several boggies

In the early hours of Sunday, two goods trains collided in the Indian state of West Bengal, leading to the derailment of multiple carriages. The incident took place at Onda station in Bankura district, approximately 150 km northwest of Kolkata.

Rail operations on the Kharagpur–Bankura–Adra line have been suspended due to the collision.

Dibakar Majhi, the safety officer at Onda Station, stated, “Based on preliminary information, one of the goods trains was stationary when it was struck by the other goods train. Further details will be disclosed following a thorough investigation.” This statement was reported by the Press Trust of India.

Currently, initial reports indicate that there have been no fatalities. However, the driver of one of the goods trains sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Railway officials have stated that both trains were empty goods trains, and the cause of the accident and the circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear. The incident has disrupted train services in the Adra division. The ADRA Division serves four districts in West Bengal: West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, and Burwan, as well as three districts in the state of Jharkhand: Dhanbad, Bokaro, and Singhbhum. It falls under the jurisdiction of the South Eastern Railway.

This incident occurs just a month after a triple train tragedy that resulted in one of the deadliest train accidents in history, claiming the lives of at least 275 people in the state of Odisha.