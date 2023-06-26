In a shocking incident, woman assaulted, sexually abused by friend over dispute in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: In a horrific incident which was unfolded in Thiruvananthapuram’s Kazhakootam, a young woman was subjected to brutal assault and sexual abuse. The assailant, identified as Kiran (25) from Avanavanchery, has been arrested by the police. The incident occurred on Saturday night.

According to the police, the motive behind the attack was Kiran’s anger towards the woman, with whom he was acquainted, for dining with another friend. He forcibly coerced the woman to get on his bike, threatening to harm himself if she refused. Under the pretence of taking her home, Kiran took the woman on his bike. He assaulted her when they reached Menamkulam. Later, around 1:30 am on Sunday, he took her to a warehouse of Krishi Bhavan, where he subjected her to brutal beatings and sexual assault throughout the night.

It has been discovered that Kiran filmed the acts of torture using his mobile phone. The cries for help from the young woman, who managed to escape naked from the godown in the morning, were reported by concerned locals, prompting them to alert the police. Kazhakootam police swiftly arrested Kiran. The survivor, who sustained severe injuries during the ordeal, is currently receiving treatment at SAT hospital.