In Maharashtra, mob killed man who accused of smuggling beef

Two guys were severely attacked by a mob in Nashik, Maharashtra, for allegedly having beef in their car, according to Maharashtra Police. One of them later died as a result of the attack’s injuries.

On Saturday, June 24, Nasir Shaikh and Afan Abdul Majeed Ansari were on their way to Mumbai. They were travelling on the Sinnar Ghoti Highway when a group of individuals stopped their car and asked to look it over.

During the check, the gang allegedly found beef in the vehicle. The two were subsequently attacked by about 15 persons with sticks and iron rods, resulting in serious injuries, according to the police. Later, they were brought to a hospital, where Afan Abdul Majeed Ansari died from his injuries.

A murder investigation has been launched. A 56-year-old man was allegedly lynched in March in Bihar’s Saran district on the grounds that he was transporting beef in a similar occurrence.

According to reports, three people—a sarpanch, Sushil Singh, as well as residents Ravi Sah and Ujjwal Sharma—had been detained for the lynching of Naseem Quereshi.