Bride’s father brutally bludgeoned to death on wedding day in TVM; bride’s ex-friend, 3 others nabbed

Thiruvananthapuram: In a tragic incident, a father was bludgeoned to death on his daughter’s wedding day in Kallambalam, Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours. The deceased has been identified as Rajan (62), a native of Valiyavilakam. He was killed by four people including his daughter’s ex-friend on Wednesday.

The wedding of Rajan’s daughter was scheduled to take place at Sivagiri in Varkala at 10.30 am Wednesday. The family had been busy with the preparation for the ceremony and a reception was held at their house the other day. As per reports, a four-member team, including the bride’s ex-friend Vishnu, arrived in front of her house and began to create a ruckus. Following this, neighbours gathered in the area and questioned the assailants, who tried to attack them. Amid which, Rajan got hit on his head and sustained severe injuries. He was soon rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

The assailants who fled from the crime spot were later arrested by Kallambalam police from Varkala. Reportedly, Vishnu and Rajan’s daughter were in a relationship with each other earlier. However, the duo parted ways due to certain reasons. Apparently, personal grudge over the breakup led to the attack. Apart from Rajan, a few other relatives also sustained injuries in the attack. Rajan’s body has been kept at SN Mission Hospital in Varkala. It will be shifted to the medical college after post mortem procedures.