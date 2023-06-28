Pair of youngsters apprehended for trafficking MDMA via Muthanga checkpoint in Wayanad

Two individuals, Vattapparambil Tharavanattil Muhammed Basith (27) and Vellarikkattil Muhammed Sinan (20), hailing from Tirur in Malappuram, were apprehended near the Muthanga check post on National Highway 766. During a routine vehicle inspection, authorities discovered 45.79g of MDMA concealed within the Innova car’s gearbox flap.

The banned stimulant drug, also known as ecstasy, molly, or mandy, is widely popular among young people, particularly students, for recreational purposes. The accused were charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and presented before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

While Muhammed Basith was remanded to judicial custody, Muhammed Sinan, an engineering student, was granted bail after claiming innocence. Sulthan Bathery Circle Inspector M A Santhosh explained that Sinan was released due to a lack of prior criminal records. In recent months, law enforcement has seized approximately 700g of MDMA within the Sulthan Bathery station’s jurisdiction alone.