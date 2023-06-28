Saayoni Ghosh summoned by Enforcement Directorate in scam involving teacher recruitment

In connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Saayoni Ghosh, the state head of the Trinamool Congress’ youth wing.

Ghosh was told to show up Friday in Kolkata before the investigating agency. The Bengali actress will reportedly be questioned about some dubious financial transactions, while TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh, who was detained in January of this year as part of an investigation into an education fraud case, will also allegedly be detained and expelled.

According to ED sources, Saayoni Ghosh’s name was under scrutiny during a probe into a number of Kuntal Ghosh’s property. The West Bengal government filed a petition with the Supreme Court at the beginning of June contesting the Calcutta High Court’s decision to reject to suspend the CBI probe into the teachers’ recruitment fraud.

Through Attorney Sunil Fernandes, the West Bengal government brought up the case before the Supreme Court vacation bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and KV Viswanathan, requesting that it be listed urgently.