Senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director of CBI

According to a Personnel Ministry directive, senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar has been appointed as Special Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Bhatnagar is an Additional Director in the federal investigation agency and a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from the Jharkhand cadre. He has been appointed to the position until his superannuation on November 20, 2024, according to the statement.

Anurag, the CBI’s Joint Director, will now serve as the agency’s Additional Director. According to the order, he has been appointed until July 24, 2023, when his seven-year term would end. Manoj Sashidhar, a 1994 batch IPS officer from the Gujarat cadre, has also been selected as the CBI’s Additional Director for a three-year term. He is currently the agency’s Joint Director.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has granted an extension of Sharad Agarwal’s deputation tenure as Joint Director of the CBI by one year beyond May 31, 2023, i.e. from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 (eight years total) in relaxation of the IPS tenure policy, according to the order.