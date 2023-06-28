Tamil original series, ‘Sweet Kaaram Coffee’ will stream in prime video

The streaming provider Prime Video debuted its new Tamil original series “Sweet Kaaram Coffee” on Tuesday, starring actors Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. The eight-episode show, created by Reshma Ghatala, recounts the fascinating journey of three women from various generations rekindling their passion for life and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling aroma of self-reliance and self-discovery, according to a press release.

The show will debut on the streaming service on July 6 in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman direct the film. Aparna Purohit, Prime Video India’s head of programming, stated that the streaming service is committed to being the home for female-led producers, artists, and storytelling, while also catering to all of its customers with a diverse range of content across genres, languages, and geographies. “Sweet Kaaram Coffee” was described as a “fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama” by Ghatala.

“It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, affection, disappointments, and reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining,” she remarked. Lion Tooth Studios Pvt Ltd is the company behind “Sweet Kaaram Coffee.”