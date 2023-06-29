A fire broke out in four buses parked at a stand here on Thursday, but no one was injured, according to a police officer. According to him, the fire broke out at the inter-state bus terminal in Khadgarha in the Lower Bazar police station area.

There were no casualties because no one was on any of the four buses when the fire broke out, he said. “A fire broke out in one of the buses. Because of the heavy wind, it spread to three other buses nearby,” said Khadgarha’s thana outpost in-charge Akash Bhardwaj to PTI. He stated that three fire tenders were dispatched to extinguish the fire, which is now entirely under control.

“The exact cause of the fire is unknown.” CCTV camera footage is being investigated to determine the cause,” he stated. Three of the four buses were scheduled to leave Jameshdpur, about 125 kilometres away, while the fourth would go between Ranchi and Dhanbad, about 228 kilometres away, according to an official.