Indian economy to grow at 6.7% till 2026-27 fiscal, says agency

New Delhi: Indian economy may have an average growth rate of 6.7% till 2026-27 fiscal. S&P Global Ratings Senior Economist (Asia Pacific) Vishrut Rana said this. The economic growth in the current fiscal is expected to come in around 6%. This rate is lower than 7.2% clocked in 2022-23.

‘We are seeing some headwinds from the trade side which is affecting activity and that is one of the factors that is affecting growth this year. We expect 6.7 per cent growth on average over the course of our forecast horizon which extends to FY26-27. This fiscal (2023-24) we expect growth to be 6 per cent,’ Rana said at a webinar.

Also Read: Equity investors richer by over 3.43 lakh crore in 2 days

As per the expert, consumer activity would be the lead driver of this growth. Reserve Bank of India has projected GDP growth in the current fiscal to be 6.5%. Earlier this week, S&P had said that at 6% economic growth, India will be the fastest-growing economy among Asia Pacific nations.