IndiGo launches flights to UAE from this Indian city

Mumbai: Indian budget airline IndiGo launched new flight service to the UAE. The air carrier will operate a direct flight service to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) from Hyderabad. With the introduction of these flights, IndiGo now operates 14 flights a week from 2 cities in India to the UAE city. Ras Al-Khaimah is the 4th city in the UAE to which IndiGo operates flight services.

Earlier the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its permission for IndiGo to operate new international flights from August. IndiGo will operate flights to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi from New Delhi.

Earlier the airline launched direct flight service to Saudi Arabia from Uttar Pradesh. The air carrier will operate direct flight service from Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) to Dammam in Saudi Arabia.The daily direct flight will leave from Lucknow Airport at 20:30 hrs and arrive in Dammam at 22:50 hrs. While the return flight will depart from Dammam at 23:50 hrs and arrive in Lucknow at 06:25 hrs.