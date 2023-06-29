Insta360 launches new action camera: Details

Mumbai: Chinese tech brand, Insta360 launched its new action camera named ‘ Go 3’. The base 32GB storage model of Insta360 Go 3 is priced at $379 (roughly Rs. 31,100) , while the 64GB and 128GB models are priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 32,700) and $429 (roughly Rs. 35,200), respectively. It will be available for purchase via the Insta360 website. Details of pricing and availability of the Insta360 Go 3 in India are yet to be announced by the company.

The Insta360 Go 3 has an upgraded resolution of 2.7K (up from 2K) at 24fps. It also supports recording at 2K and full-HD resolution at up to 50fps. Photo modes include HDR Photo, Interval, Photo, and Starlapse, while video modes include FreeFrame Video, Video, Timelapse, Slow, and TimeShift. The camera supports capturing images at 2,560×1,440 pixels resolution and has an f/2.2 aperture. Photos are captured in INSP and DNG format and audio and videos are captured in AAC and MP4 formats, respectively.

It packs a 310mAh battery. The Insta360 Go 3 also comes with support for an Action Pod, which can act as a remote control for the camera (via Bluetooth), a live viewfinder, and a quick charger for the camera module. The Insta360 Go 3 offers up to 45 minutes of battery life without the Action Pod.The camera module is charged using the Action Pod, which is charged via a USB Type-C port. Connectivity options on the Insta360 Go 3 include a Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, and a USB Type-C port.