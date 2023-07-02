SalamAir launches flights to this city

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir launched direct flights to Rize in Turkey. The airline will deploy its Airbus aircraft for the service. The airline will operate two flights a week on Saturday and Tuesday.

The total number of flights operated by the airline to Turkey surged to 18 weekly flights. At present the airline operates flights to Istanbul, Trabzon and Rize. SalamAir was the first to operate direct flights between the Sultanate of Oman and Trabzon.

Also Read: At least 51 killed, 32 injured in road accident

The total local, regional and international destinations to which SalamAir operates direct flights reached 39 destinations, including: Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, Duqm, and Masirah, in addition to its international destinations to: Dubai, Fujairah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Shiraz, Tehran, Mashhad, Istanbul, Rize, Trabzon, Alexandria, Beirut, Almaty, Baku, Kuala Lumpur, Prague, Sarajevo, Bangkok, Phuket, Chattogram, Dhaka, Colombo, Jaipur, Karachi, Kathmandu, Lucknow, Multan , Sialkot, and Trivandrum.