In UP wedding cancelled after bride blows kisses to guests, mother blew smokes into guests

A man in Uttar Pradesh called off his wedding because of the bride-to-be and her mother’s ‘filthy behaviour’ during the ceremony, according to his relatives. The bride was observed blowing kisses to guests while welcoming them, according to the man’s family, while her mother smoked cigarettes and blew smoke into the faces of people attending the wedding. The incident occurred in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

When the man’s family arrived at the wedding venue, they were all greeted warmly, according to the man’s relatives. However, the bride’s mother was afterwards seen drunk dancing and blowing rings of cigarette smoke into the faces of the guests. The groom was disturbed by this and refused to perform the marriage ceremonies.

‘The reason behind my son’s refusal to the marriage is the filthy behaviour displayed by the bride and her mother,’ the groom’s father said.