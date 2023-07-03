Sweetener aspartame to be declared a possible carcinogen

Artificial sweeteners are substitutes for sugar that are derived from natural sources like plants, herbs, or even sugar itself. They are highly sweet, which means they are needed in smaller quantities compared to sugar.

These artificial sweeteners are commonly used in processed foods such as soft drinks, baked goods, candies, puddings, yogurts, canned foods, and sweet spreads like jam. One well-known artificial sweetener is Aspartame.

Recent attention has been given to Aspartame due to a report from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), a division of the World Health Organization (WHO), suggesting that it may be classified as a possible carcinogen in the near future.

In light of these developments, it’s important to understand how Aspartame can impact our lives. Here are five common products that contain aspartame:

Diet Soda: Diet sodas like Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, and Coke Zero use aspartame as a sugar substitute.

Sugar-Free Gum: Aspartame is commonly found in sugar-free chewing gums such as Trident, Orbit, and Extra. Low-Calorie Yogurt: Some low-calorie or “light” yogurt brands may use aspartame as a sweetener. Always check the ingredient list for its presence. Sugar-Free Pudding: Certain sugar-free pudding mixes may contain aspartame to provide sweetness without using sugar. Sugar-Free Jellies and Syrups: Certain sugar-free jellies, jams, and syrups used as toppings or fillings may use aspartame instead of sugar.

Aspartame can also be present in other products labeled as “sugar-free” or “diet.” It’s advisable to read ingredient lists and look for labels indicating the presence of aspartame if you wish to avoid it or have specific dietary requirements. It’s worth noting that individual responses to aspartame may vary, but prioritizing a healthy lifestyle is important.

It’s recommended to avoid consuming foods with artificial sweeteners and instead opt for fresh and healthy options. There are also convenient and quick ready-to-eat healthy meals available. It’s crucial to question the information provided by larger food companies, as they may have the resources to influence research. Cross-checking information from multiple sources and being aware of sponsorship in research is essential.

Take care of your health by understanding what you consume. Artificial or chemically made substances are not beneficial for health. Read labels, ask the right questions, and focus on fresh and natural produce. This report on aspartame also highlights the importance of accountability for large food corporations and government agencies. While consumers need to be vigilant, manufacturers and authorities should have stricter regulations in place.